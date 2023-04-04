News pundits and Trump haters say the Manhattan Attorney General’s indictment isn’t politically motivated. Politics by its own nature is universally perceived political, perception being 100% of reality. In all likelihood, politics being what politics is, it cannot be otherwise.
Trump haters will use anything that might be harmful to discredit him, and that’s sufficient proof of political intent.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
