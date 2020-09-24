Habakkuk of the Old Testament filed his compliant with the Lord: “Lord everywhere I look I am surrounded with violence and misery (very possible the same social/political disorder we are experiencing today).” 

Habakkuk, (pronounced Habaka) continues: "I see destruction and violence, I am surrounded  by people who love to argue and fight. The law has become paralyzed and there is no justice in the courts, The wicked far outnumber the righteous, so that justice has become perverted."

The Lord's reply: For I am doing something in your own day, something you  wouldn't believe even if someone told you about it. If it seems slow in coming wait patiently … like death, they are never satisfied. 

Tom Rogers

Moultrie, Ga.

