Habakkuk of the Old Testament filed his compliant with the Lord: “Lord everywhere I look I am surrounded with violence and misery (very possible the same social/political disorder we are experiencing today).”
Habakkuk, (pronounced Habaka) continues: "I see destruction and violence, I am surrounded by people who love to argue and fight. The law has become paralyzed and there is no justice in the courts, The wicked far outnumber the righteous, so that justice has become perverted."
The Lord's reply: For I am doing something in your own day, something you wouldn't believe even if someone told you about it. If it seems slow in coming wait patiently … like death, they are never satisfied.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Testament prophecy may still apply today
- By Tom Rogers | Moultrie, Ga.
-
-
