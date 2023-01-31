Freezer cups with vented lids. I find 8-ounce Kraft freezer cups work best for my frozen left over dinners. Cost, 48 cents each on Amazon in a package of 50. A salad, a glass of wine, a saved meal, main course cost: 48 cents. Much, much less than a three- or four-dollar frozen dinner at the grocery.
Lately I have been preparing future meals. I prepared Brunswick stew, which filled 30 cups, which I shared 10 cups each with two elderly persons. The effort made me feel pretty good, made them feel really-really good, I’m sure. Two minutes in the microwave, plus one extra minute for good measure.
Left-over banana-nut bread muffins and other bread desserts go in a freezer Baggie. Freezer bags aren’t as efficient as 8-ounce cups for most vegetable and stew recipes.
My plan is to cook a 30-cup meal every day for 30 days and freeze in cups. Then I’ll have enough food for 900 meals for myself. That works out to 2.48 years of meals. I should modify my plan to 10 meals daily for freezer cups, don’t you think?
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.