Bob Dylan's literature prize prompted applause because of his originality. A forger lacks originality and chooses to imitate talent of others. Although their own talent may exceed the act they pursue.
A person who copies an original design in currency for the U.S. Mint is no less a counterfeiter. However competent a forger may become his originality is compromised. His talent may never be lauded as an original "David.”
Contemporary artist Jackson Pollock was the truest example of originality. He chose to be true to his artistic gift. 1930's artist Grant Wood was so critical of a professor's choice to display Pollock's work, the university fired the professor for cause. Yet, Mr. Pollock could not alter who he was as an artist. As a conventional artist his contemporary gift was easily recognizable. In a western scene he painted a mule team with three mules at lead and two at hitch or pull position of a wagon in a dead end mountain scene with no possible route of travel, yet he remains original.
Mr. Pollock was born in Iowa but his parents moved to Montana while he was still a child. He suffered mentally and spent six months in a mental facility. He often frequented bars where other patrons bought him drinks, to see what stupid things he would do when he became drunk.
My thoughts are more about originality than Jackson Pollock or Bob Dylan, although Mr. Pollock's work demands a price in the $150 million price for a single mural depicting Montana wildlife, and of course Mr. Dylan has enjoyed his original status as a singer and received a Nobel literature prize for composition of poetry in his songs.
Originality is often viewed negatively. Time is required like a vintage wine perhaps to allow public acceptance. When we reject originality just because of non-conformity we no less are hypocritical. President Donald John Trump is possibly a hypocrite in many respects — but is nevertheless a true original in his ability to effect political change with respect to trade agreements and border security. Even President Trump's supporters view him negatively in many ways. Only time will determine if this "original" has been worthy of the vote.
Jackson Pollock, Bob Dylan, Donald Trump, imagine that!
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.