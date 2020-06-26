I'm a mother. My daughter is supposed to start school this year; however, I'm very concerned with the fact COVID-19 is spiking in 21 states.
There is absolutely no way to social distance in a school. I know education is important, but honestly it's not as important as our children's lives. As adults and parents it's our job to do what's best to keep our kids safe, and as a mother I believe no child should be doing in-person learning until we have a vaccine available.
Look back in history with all the other diseases at the numbers of children who died before a cure was available. Use common sense. Protect our little ones. We as parents are their voice and it's the parents’ choice when they feel schools are safe for their kids to return. Not the president, not the governor — the parents!
Christina Payne
Moultrie
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.