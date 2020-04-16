As far as I’m concerned, no one could handle the situation surrounding the coronavirus any better than President Trump in helping the businesses and everybody with the stimulus packages.
However, I would like to inject something along with it. Sometime ago, I wrote a letter to the editor concerning car insurance. The people could save the money they (we) pay out for insurance. The State could implement a system of covering the accidents that do happen. I suggested before that they could use the money they collect for traffic violations to cover it. If that wasn’t enough, we could all pay a small tax when we renew our license plate. It looks to me like this would be a good time to do that and the people would be at least that much better off instead of paying it off to a big insurance company.
Robert Massingill
Chatsworth, Ga.
