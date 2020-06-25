COVID-19 in Moultrie is on the rise and people still don't wear masks or do social distancing. We have not heard anything from the City of Moultrie on this subject.. We need to encourage citizens to wear masks to protect our citizens. To the younger people of Moultrie, wear a mask to protect your grandparents.
Recently went to Thomasville and noted a very high number of people wearing mask. Made you feel much more relaxed and was greatly appreciated. My motto is "I wear a mask to protect you, please do the same.”
Danny Kimball
Moultrie
