Why are our churches closing the doors? We say we have faith, why not use it in this time? Only God knows when, where and how this will all end.
Why are we living in fear? Just trust God. He has not left or forsaken us.
Step up, believers. The world needs us to stand strong in our faith. God expects his people to keep the faith.
Use common sense, not fear. Turn to God. He will make a way where man cannot find it. Let’s stop leaning on man. This is spiritual warfare. Our battles belong to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Wake up and pray up.
God bless us all.
Margaret Knighton
Moultrie
