"Doesn't Hurt to Ask: Using the power of questions to communicate, connect, and persuade.” A book by Mr. Trey Gowdy.
Mr. Gowdy's book’s intent fails Democrat congressional hearing panels. They fail in their effort to formulate proper questions. Those being questioned have moral rights not to be terrorized.
When we witness bullying by congressmen during hearings, we in the TV audience rise to an agitated state. We become sympathetic and wonder how they must feel, while being subjected to such indignities.
The questioned have rights, congressmen.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
Commented
