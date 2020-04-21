Editor’s note: Mr. Sumner shares his name, but not necessarily his opinion, with a member of the Colquitt County Board of Education.
Great sports news from Valdosta on Friday. Coach Rush Propst is slated to return to Moultrie on Sept. 11th. His departure ignominously engineered by an “impoverished” school system commissar who ekes by on only $196,200 annually, casts a long shadow on the upcoming game.
Welcome, Coach Propst. Please purge the urge to run up the score. True fans supporting scholar-athletes guided by caring leadership might greet you with open arms. We’ll see.
Kevin Sumner
Moultrie
