Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Moultrie and Colquitt County came through in a big way and for that we are very appreciative. This year, 10 teams participated in the Relay For Life and raised $36,545 to help the American Cancer Society continue the fight against cancer. “Cancer doesn’t stop. So, neither can we!”
Our virtual luminaria ceremony demonstrated the community’s warmth and strength in honoring survivors and remembering friends and family. On behalf of the event leadership team, team captains and all of our volunteers, thank you!
A huge thank you to our presenting sponsors Colquitt Regional Medical Center & Edwards Cancer Center. We also appreciate the generosity of this year’s corporate sponsors: Ameris Bank, Colquitt EMC, Crystal Pharmacy, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Lazarus Department Store, Mother Easter Baptist Church, Moultrie Federated Guild, Sanderson Farms and Willie J. Williams Middle School.
Again, thank you for participating in our mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. To learn more about the Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org.
Sincerely,
Sonya Aldridge and Wanda Purvis
Co-Leads
Relay For Life of Colquitt County
American Cancer Society
