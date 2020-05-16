Perhaps we need guidance from “Hal,” the computer generated commander aboard the 1984 spacecraft bound for Mars. Our hopeless leaders in government deliver meaningless thoughts. They are like yapping dogs - daily media and congress drone the same message.
Recently I pointed out the 27 year life span of NAFTA. Must we suffer 27 years to get past Covid-19’s disastorus effect on our economy?
Deaf and blind Helen Keller had many applicable thoughts to consider given our present situation. “Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. The fearful are caught as often as the bold.” Miss Keller went on to add, “People do not like to think. If one thinks one must reach conclusions. Conclusions are not always pleasant.. Complete security does not exist.”
Factually, Mayor McIntosh has the authority to put an end to Covid-19’s effect on our local economy. He cannot be held morally responsible for early or later deaths resulting from a get back to work decree.
Will this mayor with community support reach this necessary conclusion?
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.