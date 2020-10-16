Sometimes we look at a picture and see two different images like the Rubin vase. I thought about how Trump has been viewed by Democrats and portrayed by the media.
You see Trump as a racist, I see him helping blacks with opportunity zones and criminal justice reform.
You see Trump building a wall to keep immigrants out, I see him wanting legal immigrants to come in.
You see Trump cages at the wall, I see Obama cages at the wall.
You see Trump tweets as crude, I see them as responses to a bias media and what Americans are thinking.
You see Trump as selfish putting himself first, I see him as selfless putting America first.
You see Trump alienating our allies, I see him holding them accountable.
You see Trump as responsible for 210,000 Covid deaths, I see it as governors putting many infected patients in nursing homes.
You see Trump not taking Covid serious, I see him closing China travel 10 days after the first case while Pelosi and Cuomo said live your lives.
You see taking a knee as a symbol of fighting racism, Trump and I see it disrespecting those who gave their life for America.
You see Trump rallies and call them reckless , I see it as unconditional support because he fights for the people.
You see Trump as a foreign policy failure, I see him with three Nobel Peace nominations and bringing our troops home.
You see looting and rioting in the streets and call it peaceful protest, Trump and I see it as disregarding the rule of law.
You see Trump threatening to use National Guard in violent cities as militaristic, I see it as the last resort to save lives and businesses.
You see Trump as ignoring science, I see him trying to balance safety, jobs, livelihoods, and mental health.
You see Trump and have loathed his every word for four years, I see him as a fighter who always stands up for America.
You see Trump as a Putin puppet in Russia collusion, I see Clinton's email scandal finally exposed that started it all.
You see Trump waving from the balcony of the White House as a dictator, I see him as an uplifting Commander-In-Chief giving hope.
You see Trump as the worst President, I see him as the best because promises made were promises kept.
You see Trump behind in the polls again and losing, I see him winning again because he is definitely "The People's President.”
I hope you "see" what I mean.
Craig Boyer
Bayport, N.Y.
