Georgia’s economies are in turmoil. We are counting on our Congressional leaders for help.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty and budgetary shortfalls across Georgia. Sales taxes have plummeted, and businesses and residents are feeling the impact.
Our senior citizens are particularly vulnerable, not only to the virus itself, but to its economic impacts. Many live on a fixed budget, and any loss of income or rise in costs could be devastating.
American Senior Alliance brings together our nation’s senior citizens to protect the rights and services they’ve earned.
Georgia is projected to have a more than $4 billion budget shortfall, and local governments are suffering from a substantial loss of sales tax revenue.
Our state and local leaders are faced with balancing the budget, whether that’s through cutting essential jobs and services, or taxing residents and businesses to make up the shortfall. Without federal help, sales and property taxes will inevitably increase as a result of the virus.
Georgia’s seniors cannot afford to pay higher taxes or lose critical public services.
COVID-19 has created challenges we never expected. I look forward when our economies return to previous levels and revenues improve, but the only way we’re going to get there is with help from the federal government.
We appreciate the efforts of Senators Perdue and Loeffler to deliver the critical state and municipal grant funding we need.
Shortfalls in Georgia and across the country are growing. The longer Washington waits to send the help that’s needed, the worse it will get. Our seniors are counting on it.
Conwell Hooper
Executive director
American Senior Alliance
Atlanta
