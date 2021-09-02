Thank you to all the house cleaning aides who are just as important to the Colquitt County health care teams. They also have an important job. they have to go into the COVID rooms to keep them clean, sanitize for the health care of all. They should be recognized for their jobs, so let’s not overlook them. If they weren’t there to keep them clean, what would the doctors, nurses and public do?
God bless all the cleaning staff everywhere. Be safe and blessed. You are in God’s protection as you do your jobs.
Margaret Knighton
Moultrie, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.