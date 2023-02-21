Congratulations to the cast, crew and all members of the team that presented "The Addams Family" at Withers Auditorium. My family and I were present for the Saturday evening show. Mr. Jarvis appeared prior to the beginning to make the usual announcements. Then, he said he was going to make a special presentation and asked me to join him on stage. All of a sudden, I could not breathe.
After several people, with Lynwood Hall at the helm, gathered signatures on a petition, the Colquitt County Board of Education voted unanimously to name the stage in Withers Auditorium "The Bill Caldwell Stage" with a plaque mounted in the auditorium. I was shocked, humbled, flattered and scared.
To all of you who supported and approved of this action, I offer my sincere thanks. I taught in Colquitt County for many years, taught many, many students, performed not only several musicals (including hours and hours of rehearsals), but many, many concerts (including some with guest orchestras), as well as hosted district choir festivals on this stage. So, this stage was and is a very special place for me.
And, now you have honored me in this way. I share this honor with the host of people, including colleagues, parents of students, and other community members who supported my efforts in serving the students of this county. I am grateful to all of you.
In the Spring of 1969, Mr. Ike Aultman, following the recommendation of H.B. Carlton, offered me the choral position. I was a very young teacher with only three years of teaching experience. He told me that the choir was really important at Moultrie High, and the community would expect it to remain so. "The community expects us to have a good choir. I am part of this community so I expect that, too."
The rich history and traditions of the choral program in Colquitt County is very unique. I was fortunate enough to enjoy a teaching career of 50 years, with many of them in this community. I know of very few high school choir programs that have offered their students the musical activities and long-term opportunities that are offered here. And, I am happy to observe that those activities and opportunities still exist today. It is evident in the attitude, commitment and pride exhibited by the former and present students as well as the directors that followed my tenure.
Once again "Thank You." I am deeply humbled and honored by this recognition.
Bill Caldwell
Acworth, Ga.
