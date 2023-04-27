Yesterday I heard the news that Tucker Carlson was out at the news organization he worked for. I could hear his voice producing the nightly monologue in my head as I slept that Night.
I woke at 3 with a desperate feeling. I must write a call to America’s men.
To diligence! To hard work, to study efficiency and stewardship.
To dream, to have vision for the future.
To lead our families.
To help the needy.
To liberate the oppressed.
To keep the law.
To have freedom, order, peace and security
To oppose the lawless and the renegade.
True grit still lives In the hearts of American men.
From the shipyards at Newport News to Long Beach, Los Angeles to New York harbor.
From the red hills of Georgia, from the low country and the upstate, to the cornfields of Indiana.
From the west Texas oil fields and on the rail lines through the Rocky Mountains to the loggers of the Pacific Northwest.
Like the explorers.
Like the American frontiersman.
Like the cowboys and law men of the old American West.
Like the colonial minutemen.
Off the main roads below the water towers in towns throughout America there live workman patriots.
The men who drive the tractors, the forklifts and the semis.
The dockworker, the cab driver or the tower crane operator.
Fishermen, line men, pipeline workers and welders.
Barn builders and cattle hands.
Law men and businessmen.
Like the old family doctor, like the wise old shrimp boat captain or the weary faithful clergyman who keeps on patiently listening, working in faithful toil to proclaim the word of God and offer warnings to transgressors.
Under our skin tones deep in our muscle and sinew we are all workman patriots.
Men like Peter Salem at Bunker Hill.
Like Francis Marion and Peter Horry, like Davy Crockett and Bowie and Travis.
We will sell our lives dearly for the preservation of our homes and firesides.
Like Nathan Hale and Booker T. Washington.
Like John and Charles Wesley, George Whitfield and Jonathan Edwards.
Like Paul Longgrear and Mike Murphy.
Brave men of courage and strength.
Men with commitment to be faithful and never ever give up.
Men with true grit.
We are workman patriots.
We are American men.
“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” — President John F. Kennedy
Cleveland Morton
Moultrie Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.