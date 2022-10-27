To achieve success preparation is key. Background accomplishments are uppermost for success: “The more you know, the more you know.” Three major job changes will be most helpful, by that I mean, different job prospective lends value for success. To have a working knowledge of as many fields as possible should be your goal.
My life, my accomplishments, are presented as example only, you must choose your path for success based on your own motivational attributes.
I was not a good student. My education was mostly self achieved. After finishing high school, I joined the Army October 3rd, 1956, My MOS (Military Occupation Specialty) was a six-month course in radio communication and international Morse code at Ft. Gordon, Ga., and a three-month course in teletype communication and repair at Ansbach, Germany. My job site, Camp de Baumholder, located in the Eifel Mountain Range in Germany, under French command, where I worked with International Morse code, radio message and teletype with en-coded messaging.
(My mother was visited by a government agent asking too many questions about her 18-year-old son. She put a stop to his inquiries, "Why are you asking these questions about my son?” “I’m sorry, his military specialty requires a secret clearance.” She remained suspicious.)
My tour of service with the French lasted 30 months. My separation from the Army, with a pay grade of E-5, and an honorable discharge, on September the 29th, 1959. The next day with a prior appointment I passed the exam for Air Traffic Controller at ATL/Hartsfield Airport. I departed the airport for my next planed job interview at the GM Assembly plant to answer their ad for a mechanic. I was hired on the spot and went to work on the swing shift 4 p.m. to 12 midnight, repairing teletype machines utilized by parts hangers on the assembly line. (The job acceptance notice from the Air Traffic exam arrived six weeks later.)
I trained all assembly men that had TTY machines how to adjust their machines. The plant manager became aware of this effort and I received a $250 bonus, and a promotion to the material department where I utilized a six-week car forecast from the zone offices to order parts for assembly from Detroit, Mich., Central. Excluding engines, frames, tires, the car bodies were shipped through a tunnel from Fisher body next door. There was a total of 12,750 parts to be added on the assembly line. This was my job, to keep a flow at normal for a six-week forecast of units to be assembled.
While I was employed for three years at GM, working swing shift, 4 p.m. to midnight, I attended full time John Marshall Law School on Courtland Street, Atlanta, for 12 months. I decided the law was not for me.
I quit GM after my wife's mother had a friend at O'Neal Steel Co. who got a job offer for me. I became employed the next day, Feb. 7th, 1963. I was intently interested in this job, O'Neal Steel had a fabrication shop with 600 men. Also the company purchased steel from producing mills which they sold as a complete steel warehouse operation. I worked with O'Neal for seven years. (Best job I ever had).
I quit Dec. 31, 1969. I became a partner with a fellow who fabricated augers for the Foundation Drilling Industry. We received an order for a tool to expand a twenty-one foot spread footing on the bottom of a twelve foot diameter shaft 110 foot deep. We sold the tool for $72,500. My partner died three years later of a heart attack. I took profits made over three years, quit fabrication and purchased ten mobile cranes. Hired a man to teach me the crane business and secure orders for steel and concrete building erection. For nine years I developed friendships, rented cranes, fished a lot.
My fishing buddy was the superintendent with J. A. Jones Construction Co., on the Peachtree Plaza Hotel, 70 stories. Paul asked me to quote erection of the hoisting equipment (three material hoist and two tower cranes) and the steel erection. We quoted a fair price and received the order. When the steel erection commenced, I hired seventy union iron workers, with a union agreement of $16.75 per hour, 40 hour work week times 70, produced $47,000 weekly payroll, which I factored thru my bank. Toward the end of the job the U S Congress was rectifying prior mistakes, the Feds. raised interest rates to 25%. My banker said, “You're out of business. You can't pay me 25% interest on your job labor.”
I sold the company, moved to Florida 1979, found employment with a crane rental company out of Ft. Lee, N.J. I worked as a salesman for ten years leasing cranes locally and internationally. I quit in 1989 and started work with Carlisle Crane Company in Newport, Ky., August 29, 1989 to Dec 31, 2000.
I retired, having already built the Barrens Golf Course in Doerun, Ga., which opened in 1993. I built Rogers Gardens Golf course Jan. 2001, open for play July 4th, 2001. Another attack on the American people by our U.S. Congress occurred Jan. 20th, 1993 when then-President Clinton signed the NAFTA trade agreement. Jobs went away immediately. I held on to Rogers Gardens Golf course until 2010.
Today both courses are history. Forty percent of U. S. Golf courses are out of business today, thanks to NAFTA.
Today, 10-22-22, I am witness to another debacle of our U.S. Congress. After November the 8th midterm elections, the Biden administration may release politically, untold misery on the American economy. Predictions are in the news already on the end of big box stores, K-Mart, Walmart, Kohls, Target. It's not going to be pretty.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.