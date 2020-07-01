I’m not advocating violence! I simply understand where Mr. Cornelius Ponder is coming from.
He's not the first person and most assuredly won’t be the last to voice an opinion whether accepted or not. Trump plenty and many times has initiated segregation, racism and violence toward African Americans. This is why the country is in the state it's in today.
In order to fix a problem you first have to acknowledge there is a problem. You can't understand the pain African Americans feel and experience on a daily basis unless you're an African American as an oppressed people who is sick and tired of racist cops.
This is why the protests are taking place. Accountability of the law must include all people. We are not begging nor pleading for people to accept or respect people of color because people have a problem with their race. One nation under God with liberty and justice for all — not some, all! Black lives matter!
Karen Brown
Moultrie, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.