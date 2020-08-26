If we think the President has pushed reckless public health policies too far this year, he now continues them at a dizzying pace as the election nears. Advocating COVID-19 drugs not approved by the FDA has become a common occurrence, even a drug presented by the man who sells MyPillow on television. But Trump's most serious and recent threat to our safety is the appointment of a new doctor to the White House Coronavirus Task Force who is totally unqualified but meets Trump's low medical expert standards.
Scott Atlas, M.D., a neuroradiology physician with no training or experience in public health or infectious disease, is Trump's pick because this doctor's virus views align with the President's on simply letting COVID-19 spread freely and openly across America, resulting in perhaps over 200 million people contracting it and untold numbers dying from it, maybe one million or more. In fact, everyone would be a fast target for this killer under Dr. Atlas' idea. This is the theory of "herd immunity" we have read about, which is a failed and merciless attempt to stop the spread. Like Trump, Dr. Atlas wants everything wide open, with the results being an early collapse of our total healthcare system and not enough funeral homes to bury the dead. You and I could easily be part of these statistics, God forbid, regardless of who we are.
Dr. Atlas is no more trained in infectious disease than you or I, so just pray that he won't prevail in changing our current COVID-19 defense strategy to something too grim to discuss.
Grant Plymel
Thomasville, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.