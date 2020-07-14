Even with Donald Trump's personal flaws, I will vote for him. I have over 60 million reasons for doing so. That is the approximate number of abortions performed in the U.S since Roe v Wade in 1973. The next President may be able to place one or two new justices on the Supreme Court. I want those justices to be moderate or conservative enough to amend Roe v Wade to allow abortions only in cases of rape or incest (where the woman has no choice) or when the life of the mother is in danger.
If you vote for the Democratic candidate, you will ensure the death of over a million babies every 2 years for many years to come adding on to the sixty million.
Let me give you an example that will put that sixty million aborted lives in perspective. Germany under Hitler denied life to only eleven million innocent people.
I have one more thought that compels me to vote for Donald Trump. That thought is that when a young life is taken, their potential posterity is taken also. If an eighty-year-old man is killed, one life is taken, but if that same man is killed when he is young, life is denied to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, ad infinitum. Many of the sixty million children aborted under Roe v Wade would have grown up, fallen in love, gotten married, and had children, grandchildren, and so on. The sixty million abortions since Roe v Wade denied life to countless more than sixty million people. I implore you to put aside any disgust you have for the man's irritating qualities, and vote for Donald Trump.
Travis King
Moultrie
P.S. My family (all Democrats) and my liberal friends are going to be angry at me and tell me a woman has that right under the Fourth Amendment. I think the Ten Commandments trump the Fourth Amendment.
It takes two sexes to create human life. The sex that carries the baby gets to kill it? The girlfriend of a man I know became pregnant. With great joy, this man told his family and friends that he was going to be a father. Two months later, the woman changed her mind and aborted the child. Where were this man's rights? Doesn't the Declaration of Independence state that our Creator gave us the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?
