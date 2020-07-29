In the approaching days, American citizens shall be hit with another pandemic, just as if not more cruel and economically deadly than COVID 19.
It is an epidemic that sadly can be easily avoided.
I speak of the stupidity epidemic caused by Senate Conservatives who seek to kill the Federal unemployment boost.
In a time when jobs are scarce , unemployment still soars in 24 states as high as 21 percent and companies have once again shut their doors to recent spikes, you cannot create jobs in industries where people cannot congregate in groups bigger than 5. Nor can you expect companies to have an influx of revenue if people cannot afford to pay their bills. People who can't support their grocery bill won’t be buying much of anything else. — much less be pushing the economy forward. It will likely set all of us back several months. This is simple Economics 101.
Never mind the fact that punishing those who lost their jobs simply because it became unwise to "congregate" in any average size office is extremely unjust.
Never mind the fact that 80 percent of these folks wish they had jobs that were actually hiring to seek out and are using the aid for survival.
The fact is, if the GOP turns its back on the suffering American independent and moderate voter like this, it will definitely become a factor in the election. You can count on it. They say how much they “represent the good of America , and not the elites.” Time for them to put the proverbial money where their mouth is, stop the posturing , and do what's right for us.
Kevin Avera
Monticello, Fla.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Unemployment boost helps Americans
- By Kevin Avera | Monticello, Fla.
