Although I’ve lived mostly in Virginia and California, I spent a few years in Macon while growing up. I clearly remember studying Georgia history with a teacher who was proud of her Southern heritage. She praised the work of Georgians like Juliette Gordon Low, who founded the Girl Scouts, and Sidney Lanier, the famous poet and musician. We learned about their qualities of leadership, compassion and intellectual creativity.
Thinking about Georgia’s importance in this presidential election, I hope and pray Georgians will vote for a man who reflects those same qualities of leadership, compassion and creativity. That man is not Donald Trump.
John Devereaux
Santa Barbara, Calif.
