In this time of uncertainty, it seems to me that one of the most valuable things to have is information from leaders in our community. With up-to-date information available to us, we as individuals and families have the knowledge to make important decisions in a world where the situation is changing daily.
I want to applaud the leaders in our community who are doing just that by using social media, which a majority of us are on, and also making sure to update their websites. I find it comforting to know that they are on-top of things and striving to make decisions to keep our community safe in an unprecedented time in history.
Thank you, Mayor McIntosh, City Council, MPD, Main Street and every single City of Moultrie Department and employee. Our thoughts are with you and your families as you continue to make decisions to try and keep us safe and informed.
Thank you Colquitt Regional for being proactive in keeping us updated with the facts on your website and social media posts. Our thoughts are with you and your families as we know that you are the ones on the front lines of this pandemic.
I also want to thank the Moultrie Observer for their continuing effort to get the most up-to-date information out on what is happening both locally and nationally every single day. Our thoughts are also with you and your families.
With that being said, however, I am concerned because there are community leaders that have been, in my opinion, conspicuously absent during this crisis. Since, March 17th, when a post was put out with information repeating what had come from the Governor’s office and on March 18th a post about the Courthouse and Annex being closed through March 31st, there has been nothing from our County Administrator or County Commissioners.
Currently, according to the Census Bureau’s numbers, with a population of about 45,600 in a 544 square mile area, there are a lot of people who live outside of the city limits (only about 31% actually live within city limits) that have had no direction whatsoever as to what measures they should take. At this time, as far as I know, there hasn’t even been a curfew issued for the county.
In a time when it seems of vital importance that we all work together as a community to get through this, I am feeling a little abandoned by the larger part of the leadership equation of this county.
With respect,
Adelia Ladson
Moultrie
