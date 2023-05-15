John & I have been actively utilizing and involved with the Moultrie YMCA now for almost ten years. Starting as a place where we could go and workout together, spending time together while dating, has now turned into a place that we, including our children, call home!
Focusing on Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility, the YMCA invests in our family daily and for that we are truly thankful. We workout, have coffee and gather for meetings, meet our divers for practice, and entrust their daycare with our babies while we work. We see firsthand how leaders located at the Main Y and the daycare center help our children realize their potential while continuing the same values and vital building blocks that are being instilled at home.
For us, and for so many in our community, the Y is a place to find not only exercise and recreation but friends and connections. It is a place for teens to be mentored and learn life skills outside of the classroom. It’s a place for children to learn and grow in a safe environment and for parents to feel confident they are receiving excellent care. It’s a place that should always be made available to everyone regardless of their financial situation. That is why we give to the Annual Campaign that raises funds for scholarships. Join us in making a difference and find your reason to give today.
Annual Campaign Chairs
John & Tiffany Fox
