Hidden heroes in healthcare
“Much has been made of the dedication of the doctors and nurses fighting coronavirus — and it should be. They’re doing brave work in the face of danger to themselves and their families.
“But one group that doesn’t get mentioned: The hospital’s housekeeping staff. They face the same dangers as they clean the rooms where COVID-19 patients were treated. They’re the reason the next patient doesn’t catch whatever the previous patient had.
“We’re all told to disinfect our homes and offices in case someone brings the virus in, but how much more do we owe these people who disinfect where the virus is known to be?”
Get your facts straight
“Know your facts before sharing. Bills that raise revenue must originate in the House. Most bills require some sort of funding but are not revenue bills, so spending bills can originate in either house and the stimulus bill originated in the Senate and then moved to the House.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.