Testing
“Nationwide testing is needed before the economy is opened. This is what the scientist is saying. The states are saying they don’t have the resources to do it. The federal government should take the lead but refuse to do so.
“Is Trump afraid of what nationwide test will reveal?”
Response
“The rave about Trump doing a good job handling the coronavirus is not factual. Stimulus checks were held up just to insert Trump’s name on them.
“Congress is the reason that we are getting the checks not Trump. It is tax payers money we are getting.
“Please do not give credit to someone who puts businesses ahead of people.”
Keep the curfew
“Moultrie c c should consider keeping the curfew in place. The crime rate had dropped tremendously.”
Support for Rush Propst
“I’m moving to Valdosta to support Rush! Thank you, Dr. Cason, for giving such a Godly man another opportunity that he deserves. Rodemaker was let go because he wasn’t winning. It has nothing to do with racism. What a ‘Rush.’”
Panic was designed to defeat Trump
“People have lost their collective minds over COVID19 with extreme help from leftist media. Media has worked very hard to crash this economy, all to defeat Trump ... pain and suffering be darned. Democrats will orchestrate a second wave panic to be dragged out through November, then stopped.
“This same pattern of panic will soon be applied to global warming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.