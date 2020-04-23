Response was worse than COVID-19
“Many don’t understand why this country’s experiencing essentially another seasonal flu, catching everyone unaware. Leftist media constantly pounds the “panic” drumbeat for Democrat’s agenda. The virus’ novelty made it scary for some, yes. But we know the vast majority of Americans haven’t been affected by COVID19; many more Americans are being devastated, however, by the unnecessary shutdown.”
Cases rising; we haven’t peaked
“How can Jim Matney say Colquitt County has already peaked when the number of positive test goes up every day? Positive cases jumped from 172 to 179 today with another death. Doesn’t sound like we’ve already peaked to me.”
First things first
“Wish the State of Georgia would figure out how to reconvene the Legislature first.”
Suspending immigration
“Saw where Trump temporarily suspended all immigration into America. He’s showing America how to stop or slow diseases from illegals that hurt Americans: TB, measles, Coronavirus, malaria, Chagas Disease, etc. Good to see a president take action, it’s long been needed. Trump’s agenda is America First, though liberals hate America. Trump actually care about America, unlike the last president.”
Enforce rules on illegals
“If Americans can’t move around in America as we want, why can illegals? Nobody bothers illegals when they gather in large numbers, nobody. They cross the border illegally and do whatever they want without fear. In America, Americans should have more rights than illegals. Keep all borders closed until a vaccine is available and only allow vaccinated people into America.”
Democrats playing drama cards
“The usual drama cards played by Democrats to invoke fear and hatred of Trump are race, poverty, ‘men, women and children will die’ (or are dying) for lack of action by Trump. ‘Trump lied, people died’ is another Democrat Fear card. So predictable, played to rile up Democrat’s sheeple. This virus has nothing to do with race or Trump hatred.”
Voting by mail allows cheating
“Pelosi’s now demanding voting by mail, the Democrat’s latest attempt to corrupt the 2020 election like they corrupt everything else. They want there to be no means to verify voter eligibility with a high percentage of illegal votes counted same as legal votes while linking funding of small business loans to the illegal voting scheme. Must Pelosi be so dishonest?”
Support for Propst grows
“So now I guess some people are jumping on the Propst train.”
Trump supporters need help
“Trump supporters have been on my mind. Trying to figure out this cult mentality, reminding me of those who allowed Hitler to kill Jews. There is a poem about “those are not to reason why, those are just to do or die”. People can be brainwashed. Are you one of them? Telemental health is available, use it. You need help.”
