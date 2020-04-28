Party central
“Our Smithwick Bridge Road neighborhood has become party central on weekends. The buggies, atv’s, golf carts, etc. with the extremely loud music playing waking people up at 3:16 on a Saturday night. We need some deputies to patrol. Did I mention the alcohol cans, bottles and cartons littering the road.”
Count me in
“‘Liberals hate America and Trump.’ It’s no wonder he does so well here ... the ignorance is frightening.
“The only concern he has for the US is what he and his family can squeeze out if it.
“If wanting a decent government with a decent, smart president who can speak in full sentences makes someone a liberal then count me in.”
COVID19 hysteria update
“If I need help from City Hall employees, I must call. They won’t unlock the door even for taxpayers. If they’re outside smoking, they just scurry back inside. I’m totally locked out of the very Municipal Building that I, and local taxpayers, paid lots of money to build and maintain. I now know how lepers feel.”
How are working people to live?
“So credit card companies are reducing credit lines because of Coronavirus. How will people feed their babies now, since Pelosi and Schumer needlessly loaded up the last spending bill and only gave hard working Americans $1,200 while giving businesses 5 times as much. Her and Schumer could care less about working Americans. Trump wanted more for Americans, Pelosi said ‘NO.’”
Curfew keeping crime down
“Please keep the curfew in place. Keep down crime.”
Case counts are meaningless
“When whole populations are COVID19 tested, many healthy asymptomatic positives emerge. Like Zika, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and many viral illnesses, many infected people simply don’t know they’re infected. Shelter in place’s goal was to reduce the potential overwhelming of hospitals with high numbers of sick. Case counts are meaningless. With hospitals empty and idling staff; time to end the hysteria.”
Court’s liberal wing in decline
“I’m waiting for the 6-3 SCOTUS rulings to start followed by 7-2s. Constitutional laws vs liberal activist justices means working Americans always lose. No more judicial discretion on immigration, especially illegals who’ve broken laws considered grounds for not being allowed in initially. No judge should be allowed to interpret, or reinterpret, the US Constitution.”
Everyone got what they needed
“There hasn’t been one sick person who didn’t get a hospital bed and all who needed ventilators got them. Everyone got what they needed and there are plenty of hospital beds and ventilators left over. No Americans died from lack of adequate medical care. All of us aren’t snowflakes, we won’t all melt from going out in public.”
Lead by example
“Trump, Kemp, Perdue, and Barr should lead by example. They should be the first people out going to businesses. Barr has said states could be sued for prolong closures. Perdue said this is a free country and people can choose whether to go out. You will not find these great leaders venturing out with their families. Lead by example.”
Packer team helps with cleanup
“This week the Packer Football team helped citizens with their storm clean up. Helping our fellow citizens in their time of need shows that what the boys learn is more than just for the football field. It shows how they’ve learned service, leadership and character. I can’t imagine this happening under the previous coach.”
