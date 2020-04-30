Thanks to volunteers during cleanup
“Was so wonderful to see the community come together to help clean up the storm damage this past weekend. Many thanks to the MANY volunteers from First Baptist Church for their tireless labor. The Packers were helping as were many other church families. We are blessed.”
Propst and Cason worked well together here
“I agree with the person raving about Coach Propst and Dr. Cason. These two worked so well together when Dr. Cason was in Moultrie as the Curriculum director. These two made education a top priority for the players on the football team. That is the reason why so many Packer players went on to play college ball. Just the facts.”
Curve has flattened; why are we still confined?
“The original plan was to shelter in place until the COVID19 infection curve flattened. Now, the curve has flattened but we’re still required to shelter in place. If science was the original basis for the lockdown, are we now ignoring the science basis for the lockdown? Why is the lockdown being prolonged unnecessarily and without cause? End the hysteria!”
Mandate is just like house arrest
“Just curious, what’s the difference, legally or physically, between mandated shelter in place under threat of arrest/citation for compliance failure and house arrest without trial or appearance before a judge or trial? As a responsible and healthy adult, what part of the US Constitution allows government suits to force me to stay inside my home without charges against me?”
Can some be arrested and others not?
“Democrats don’t want to return to normal for several years. In a recent rare trip to Moultrie, I noticed several groups of people in public, all non masked and without social distancing, without concern. Maybe some can be arrested for that but some cannot? Some think laws and rules of common sense don’t apply, blaming Trump when they get sick.”
Description of city hall scene wasn’t accurate
“Clarity and accuracy for the crazy cat lady rant on Wednesday: No smokers work at City Hall. People ‘scurrying’ were citizens distancing themselves from a women yelling that she was going to have all of our jobs. Yes, our boss follows the governor’s guidelines and protects us and we appreciate that very much. We serve and protect our citizens.”
Gratitude to utility departments after tornadoes
“The City of Moultrie utility department, Colquitt EMC, and other supporting utility departments deserve our deepest gratitude for their response in the aftermath of the tornadoes. They were responsive, worked through the night in inclement weather, and put their own safety on the line for our convenience. Many, many thanks to these essential workers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.