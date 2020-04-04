We need a leader who can handle this situation
“MAGA, Isolation, Racial immigration laws, lying President, has gotten us where we are. How great are we trying to be when we can’t get supplies to our medical staff or equipment. We need a leader who has the expertise to handle this situation. Sadly, he just is not capable. How far we have fallen. God bless us all. Pray, vote.”
Virus doesn’t stop at the county line
“Unless individuals who live in the county are prohibited from migrating to Moultrie, having a state of emergency in the city but not the county is a recipe for disaster. It also displays a total lack of collaboration and responsibility, and proves that common sense is not as common as it once was.”
President doing better than you think
“Our President is doing a great job. We are not a hotspot for Covid 19 so therefore we aren’t going to get an overload of supplies. Another thing no we don’t have all the test kits we need. I should be tested but was told by my Dr that it would be 2 weeks before we get enough test kits.”
Commented
