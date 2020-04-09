Unbelievable
“Our federal government is shutting off free testing for coronovirus April 10. In Wisconsin The republican governor made people go out to vote while he had on his armor suit. Georgia governor reopens beaches. Governors are afraid to talk about lack of support from Trump. Trump continues to attack reporters and governors who do not praise his ego. Wow.”
Skewed priorities
“Ideas for boredom? Are you kidding me? People are dying. My family is in health care and exposed consistently. A bear hunt is a bit whiney and petty considering the families of police and emergency responders that may have to deal with totally non-essential travel of hunting teddy bears which is not only an unsafe driving practice but could potentially expose a police officer to Covid virus unnecessarily if he or she has to deal with an infantile community out for a drive during this shelter in place order.”
Coronavirus is tough on crime
“Life is tough for criminals nowadays. People are home, streets deserted. Burglary’s risky as homeowners have guns and might shoot those climbing through windows. Stores are closed at night, so shoplifting and flashmob attacks aren’t possible. Dealing drugs is tough, standing on deserted street corners invite arrest or being robbed yourself. And no government check for non-filers.”
Remember who wrote the stimulus package
“If you say Trump and friends will get big chunks of this stimulus package, remember Pelosi and Schumer are behind the stimulus. Spending bills by law must originate in the House, so redirect your criticisms of Trump to your idols Pelosi and Schumer; their friends will get lots and lots out of this stimulus.”
Large gatherings in Funston
“Some people just won’t listen.It has been stated no more than 10 people at a gathering but yet on Sunday there was close to 20 people playing basketball in Funston and our Mayor still has not put up a sign yet concerning the Coronavirus and the use of the park.”
