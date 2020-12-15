A great season!
“Great season to the Packers and coaching staff. I was just wondering, did our team go up the night before the game or go on the same day?”
Creative
“A big shout-out to the creative city employee for the posts daily showing 'Buddy the Elf' in fun and silly ways! The hot chocolate angle made me laugh for five minutes! Take notice local businesses on a marketing concept that is simple and just free. Come the first of the year, maybe we can be entertained by a seasonal character.”
Coffee County votes
“If Coffee County will not certify the election (very proud they are taking a stand) , does that mean the State can't certify the election?”
My oath
“When I went in service, I took an oath to ‘protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, so help me God.’ That oath hasn't ended and that oath remains. I've never gone against any oath I swore before God and I'm too old to start doing that now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.