Confederate monument
“I take offense to the remarks that our War Memorial represents ‘white supremacy.’ How disrespectful to say such when you apparently need to do your research. There were some 50,000 African-American Confederate soldiers. There's books out there with these facts. I know our schools are federally funded with federal interpretation of our history but remember, there's another side to this war. Our Memorial was put here by money from all our local citizens and by grieving families who needed a lasting tribute to honor their loved ones who would never return home. My ancestor was one of them and I assure you there was no white supremacy involved. Do your research. Read the Declaration of Independence to see the South had grounds to secede to keep small government.”
Compromised
“I was getting a haircut and during the polite conversation my barber commented on a recent beach trip on the Fourth of July. Here I am in the middle of a haircut in the middle of a pandemic and no mask on and my barber who just got back from a COVID hotspot. Talk about feeling compromised!!!”
Schools can’t reopen
“Colquitt County Schools cannot reopen until our numbers are going down not up. Parents, you want your children to go to school, wear a mask. Our schools cannot social distance. There can be no oops when it comes to our children health. The government wants childcare so parents can go back to work. President wants economy at the expense of children.”
Dangerous drivers
“The real driving threat on Smithwick Bridge is not from the kids. It’s from the drunk adults on buggies at 2:00 a.m. and the guy in the black Chevrolet going 60 sideways. The kids actually drive well. Also all the people that think it’s their own private mud bog, also adults. Don’t leave anyone out.”
Crackdown in church
“The Trumpet who made the Marxist Democrat crack because of restrictions on singing and chanting in church needs help ... badly. It's to cut down on germs in a closed area!”
AP is not biased
“It’s a sad state when a ‘conservative’ calls a non-biased news publication like the AP left leaning. The demagoguery put forth by 45 has brainwashed so many Americans into thinking that they get to choose what fake news is. If it is supported by facts and data, it’s not fake. It’s no wonder the word boomer has become an insult.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.