Dress code
“Hope your bbq has better attendance than the commission meeting. The whole board could go naked and no one would even know for most meetings.”
Representation
“Glad we’ve got a chairman that’s representative of the working people in this county. Commission meetings ain’t church. Can I get an amen?!?!”
Responsiveness
“So, the Observer couldn't get the City of Norman Park to respond to inquiries about the Conference Center's sale. Don't worry, Observer, citizens can't get them to respond either. Most elected officials can't name one project they've championed from start to finish ... or even helped with. They arrive for council meetings empty handed, vote, and go home with a check.”
Vice president
“I used to think that Biden picked Kamala as VP because she checked all the boxes but I've come to the conclusion he did so because she is the only person in DC more incompetent than he is.”
Door-to-door vaccinations
“HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said the government is going door-to-door to get more people vaccinated. ‘Knocking on a door has never been against the law. You don’t have to answer ... Because if you haven’t been vaccinated, we can help dispel ... rumors you’ve heard and get you vaccinated,’ he added. Adolf Hitler himself could not have said this better himself.”
No link to Democrats
“Blindly putting rising fuel prices in the laps of the Democrats reflects a weak mind. No viable connection between them has ever been given because there isn't any.”
Mandating vaccines
“Saw where another medical ‘expert’ has decided that ‘it's time to start mandating vaccines.’ As expected with progressives, everything comes down to control. Do what we tell you to do, else we'll punish you. Soon, progressives will mandate all healthcare choices; their way or no way. Soon enough, they'll dictate all of your decisions. Government will dictate your whole life.”
Not ‘zero emissions’
“I keep reading where environmentalists are calling Electric Vehicles ‘zero emission’ but large amounts of electricity nationwide is generated by natural gas, coal or oil to charge EVs at night. Until we expand nuclear power we will generate CO2 from cars. There is not enough wind or solar power, or the storage is so expensive only elites can afford it.”
Rising star is sentenced
“One of CNN's most admired and promoted guests, rising star attorney Michael Avenatti, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for extortion according to Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan District Court. The once hopeful presidential candidate and lawyer representing adult actress Stormy Daniels managed to self destruct his own career. You really can’t make this stuff up.”
Shopliftings on the rise
“I’ve seen scores of videos released nationwide from big blue cities, who coincidentally worked hard ‘defunding police,’ showing shoplifters running from stores, arms full of loot. Politicians don’t understand it’s their consistent non-response about issues like this that speak volumes to criminals. The deplorable conditions politicians create are direct, predictable results of progressive thinking and policies of failure.”
Indicting for minor errors
“Democrats are crucifying Trump executives for minor/insignificant judgment errors, disguised as crimes, because Trump exposed the Deep State for what it is. The Trump Organization's CFO, Allen Weisselberg, was perp walked so the world could see what happens to Trump supporters who expose the Democrat's Deep State incompetence. Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges brought by the Manhattan DA.”
One-sided bipartisanship
“The possibility that Republicans would consider a bipartisan infrastructure deal demonstrates in a nutshell their difference from Democrats. Democrats haven't offered 'bipartisan support' to anything proposed by Republicans in 40 years. That's why the country finds itself in the mess it's in now as it continues to drift ever leftward. Come on, Republicans, time for some stiff upper lip.”
Core principles
“Been reading about ‘Republicans’ core principles.’ Now that's funny. Their ‘core principles’ and Democrats' core principles are identical: money and power. Most ‘Republicans’ are relieved that no matter what they do, no matter how much they virtue signal, the Democrats easily swat them away like the little inconsequential annoyances they are. Trump was the lone exception.”
