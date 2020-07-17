Masks around the neck
“Saw the Tallahassee Nights performance Saturday evening. All them people wearing masks around their necks, that was a fashion statement. Nothing more. The masks I saw didn't slow the virus spread one little bit. Those complaining about others not wearing masks, what good does it do to wear it around your neck?”
Turning Point
“Well, well. Now we have a lawsuit that confirms what we all knew. Turning Point pays addicts and drunks to come to Moultrie, bills Medicare (us) and dumps them on the streets of Moultrie for us to contend. Thanks TP and a former man of the year for the damage to Moultrie.”
‘Their people’
“About the City Council Members representing ‘their people’ to the exclusion of all others, Moultrie's City Council has always been that way. Many run for those seats solely to represent and help ‘their people’ and only ‘their people.’ That's long standing tradition in Moultrie. As common as ticks on a dog's belly. That's why I'll never live in Moultrie.”
Golf carts
“The point I was trying to make about the children that were on Smithwick Bridge Road was missed.
“As a farm worker I was coming over a hill. The golf card was in middle of road with 4 children.
“I would be the one having to live with the fact I hit 4 children. Think here It’s about children.”
You have options
“If you don't like the fact that ‘your’ barber wasn't wearing a mask, then cut your own hair!”
New team name
“I got it, I got it! The new name should be the Washington Social Equalizers. It's got a good ring to it.”
Mask hysteria
“Some of us don't wear masks because we don't believe the mask hysteria. You do as you please, likewise for me. You didn't wear masks for decades during flu seasons, now you ‘can't understand why people will not wear a mask.’ I admire your political correctness. You've kissed Al's ring like a good little Democrat, now run along and play.”
False history
“Southern Blacks did not fight for the Confederacy. That is a myth. I know ‘history’ means something different for people who still think Confederate monuments were put up to honor ‘Southern’ heritage. But in the universe of facts, this is a falsehood. Thank you for the attempted history lesson though.”
Roger Stone
“Pelosi said Trump's commuting Roger Stone's sentence was a threat to national security. Huh? This old attorney, suddenly, threatens national security? Who knew? ... and when? Now Schiff is saying it's an impeachable offense. Seriously? Obama commuted and pardoned over 1,900 people, and none of those were impeachable nor threats to national security. Typical Democrats.”
Trump doesn’t help
“Instead of trying to help open up schools, this President does what he always does: bully by threatening to take funding. If it is not safe, bully all you want. Do not put children’s lives in danger so he can get the economy that he wants for re-election. Our children are not for sale. Wear a mask, people. God bless!”
Changing goals
“Initially, the virus pandemic goal was to ‘flatten the curve.’ When that was accomplished, the goal changed to ‘increase testing,’ so we quadrupled testing nationwide. When that was accomplished, the goal changed to fight a second wave. At each goal's accomplishment, Democrats change the goal. Those controlling this narrative are the ones trying to control the November election.”
Why now, Biden?
“Why didn't Joe Biden implement his great ideas for America during his 8 years in the White House or during his 36 years as Delaware's Senator? Suddenly he wants to help America at age 78? Seriously? Did it take Joe 47 years to come up with his ‘new’ economic plan, which is essentially a huge tax increase. Why now, Joe?”
Gun violence
“Some advocate having a ‘conversation about gun violence’ but won't dare talk to shooters; they only want to talk to law abiding citizens about giving up their guns. The reason that conversation won't happen is because those people, always Democrats of course, only want the conversation started so they can take guns away. We see through liberal's game plans.”
Commented
