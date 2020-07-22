Property appraisals
“The appraisal on my property went up by 15 percent this year. This is the first time this has happened in many years. Did anybody else have an increase?”
Schoolkids need masks
“How do Southwest Georgia Community Actions Council expect children to return to school with no mask? This is very unsafe for the children as well as the staff.”
A little normal
“I want to thank the Moultrie Rec Department for working hard to let the kids in our town have a baseball season! Thanks for letting the kids have some normal and be little big leaguers!”
Evictions are coming
“Republicans did not vote to extend rental and mortgages. People will be evicted due to their lack of concern. Mitch McConnell will not bring it to the Senate floor. If you are going to be homeless, check with DFCS and Southwest Georgia to see if they have funds to assist you. Vote Democrat in November. They are fighting for you.”
President changes his mind
“The President decided to tell the truth about the virus today and ask Americans to follow CDC guidelines. Don’t all of you who followed his lead on mask feel stupid. You have fought for your ‘constitutional right’ not to wear a mask. You called the virus a hoax. The President left you out to dry. Now, do the right thing.”
Commercial is a joke
“Trump’s Defund the Police commercial is a joke because all this crime spree is happening on his watch. Secret Police sent to cities are doing nothing to curve the violence. So much for the Law and Order President. You cannot blame Biden for your failure to curve the violence. Commercials are a joke. HaHa!”
The Constitution
“Donald Trump has rewritten The Constitution. Once he is out of office, what’s going to happen when the next president does the unconstitutional acts that Trump has gotten away with?”
Coddling criminals
“NYC is getting good and hard what they voted for. Democrats coddle criminals and hate working folks. They can't see the fabric of their city being destroyed. If they finally do see the death and destruction their violence prone Democrat politicians have caused, they'll move elsewhere and elect corrupt Democrats that'll do the same thing again. So predictable.”
Did they help before?
“‘Coronavirus... No help from federal government.’ Did the federal government help when the flu came through every year during the past 5 decades? Why do you always turn to the federal government for help? How will they help you? Did they help you last year during flu season? Why not help yourself? Be an adult about things.”
