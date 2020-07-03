Politics kills
“America First is what President wanted for America. He got his wish: We are number one on not being able to travel to the EU countries due to his handling of the corona virus. People, wear a mask, wash hands, and social distancing. We are on our own: Our government has failed us. Leave politics out of this and live.”
Protect yourselves
“Wear. A. Mask. Stay. At. Home. We have over 900 cases of COVID-19. [Local restaurants] had to shut down. I think God would rather you sit at home and watch church, than infect other people. Use some common sense. Science is real. Look at the facts. Your right to be comfortable isn’t more important than someone’s right to be alive.”
Golf carts on road
“About the golf carts riding on the road, the law says any motorized vehicle must have a tag and registration. A road is defined as any highway or alley and this includes dirt roads that are public. Our local law enforcement should be enforcing this, so it's plain and simple.”
Disappointed in Watson
“I am truly disappointed in Sam Watson. Not only did he vote against the Hate Crimes Bill, when when asked by GPB why, he was ‘too busy’ to comment on his reasoning.”
Increasing infections
“I would like to know if the increased Covid-19 infections in Moultrie had anything to do with the crowded City Council meeting? A lot of the people didn’t wear masks! There were more people attending than normal, it was standing room only. No way you could have social distances, so masks should have been mandatory! This virus is a killer!”
Commented
