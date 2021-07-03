Animal abuse
“Animals need protection in Moultrie. My heart is broken. I called the Humane Society twice about dogs having to live in their own filth. Well one of the dogs has died. In another situation a dog was left alone on a thick chain and the dog hung himself while the owners were away. Animal abuse is very prevalent in Moultrie.”
Half-time employees
“The Colquitt County School Board needs to clean house of all the 49% employees and allow the younger adults that are more than qualified for their positions a chance to show their skills. If you have worked 30 plus years and you chose to retire, then stay home or find another job, but not take someone else's future from them.”
Unprofessional
“County commission meetings look like a backyard bbq with the chairman and his shorts and t shirt. Unprofessional!”
Court upholds voting law
“The Supreme Court upheld Arizona's statute banning ballot harvesting and a policy that throws out votes cast by persons in precincts in which they don't reside. Democrats are furious, Congress is mortified, how will leftists win and hold America hostage while destroying the Constitution and bankrupting America if they can't control voter's choices? Can Democrats ever win again without cheating?”
Climate conference
“Read about the hundreds flying in from all over the world in private jets to the Vienna climate conference. Arnold Schwarzenegger was the main speaker. He bemoaned that ‘global warming’ is ‘wearing the public out.’
“When hundreds fly in from all over the world to whine about global warming, what else need be said? I rest my case!”
Gas prices
“Headlines read: US Gas Prices Surge to Highest Level in 7 Years Ahead of July 4 Break, since the last Democrat Administration - thanks, Joe and Barack! Where's Trump when we need him most?
“UPI reports further price strains will come when 43.6 million Americans hit the road for Independence Day weekend, extending the gas price increases. Thanks, Democrats!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.