AP is biased
“I missed the part in newspapers where we started pretending the AP was unbiased in their reporting. Misleading word choices, story choices or straight up editorializing within articles, disguised as ‘objective journalism,’ is a routine part of AP ‘journalism.’ Who wants to subscribe to that?”
Articles must be relevant
“Newspapers versus digital — I'm not interested in paying for newspaper articles about Eugene, Oregon, or Bangor, Maine... Those articles have little relevance here. Local goings on, local ads, local politics, local crime, local churches do have relevance here. I think paid subscribers should have more content access than non-subscribers — starting with Rant and Rave and Opinion Page articles.”
Rant and Rave
“Every time I read RR comments coming from Trump supporters I clearly see that our education system is shot.”
Large gathering
“The school system is having employees gather at the auditorium on Monday. The auditorium will be jammed pack with no social distancing. Masks are not required. Large events are super spreaders. These are the people who are supposed to keep our children safe. What is wrong with this picture?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.