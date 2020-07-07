Working hard is key
“I’m black, have my own business and do OK, and work hard, though. I don't see the white supremacy; I see whites working hard too. But hard work means we all do better than welfare people. Why do people keep saying white supremacy? Just get a job and work hard.”
Golf tournament
“Having a golf tournament in July with over 200 players from all over the state, plus out of state players, is not good with virus still not under control. I guess it's just who you are if it's okay or not!”
Worship limits
“True to Democrat form, and consistent with Marxist requirements, the latest guidelines for church worship requires ‘Places of worship must therefore discontinue singing and chanting activities.’ As Democrats (Marxists) continue their destruction of America, they now begin removing, brick by brick, the foundations of worship this country was built upon. Had enough, yet, Democrat voters? Marxists are targeting your church.”
Not harmless
“Coronavirus: The president is saying the virus is 99% harmless. Mr. President I know of at least 10 people who have had the virus. Some made it and some did not. In Colquitt County we have over 1,100 known cases. Surrounding counties have about half that number. Please, citizens, protect yourself, parents, grandparents, and children. No help from federal government.”
Polls shape opinion
“The polls that show Biden so far ahead are designed to shape public opinion, not report the facts of current public opinion. The poll I read carefully noted that about 70% of those polled said they were Democrats while other similar polls would not state how many polled were Democrats. Typical, Democrats must lie or cheat to achieve their agenda.”
Need leadership
“We need leadership. We need for our President to step down and let Joe Biden lead us through this pandemic. What we have here is incompetence or lack of concern. We need help here in Georgia. Kemp needs to resign. He is following the President’s lead. People above economic. America is vulnerable. We are on our own. God bless America!”
Closures
“I’ve noticed government's closed beaches for July 4th, closed many businesses and stopped public gatherings. People like to celebrate, BBQ, set off fireworks, like to gather and watch professional fireworks displays nationwide on July the 4th. Government's effectively saying we cannot celebrate Independence Day because of COVID, but Juneteenth celebrations are OK.”
Handling it badly
“We are the United States of America. Third world countries are managing the corona virus better than we are. This is when we need a professional in the White House. A reality tv host and bankrupt real estate monger has no experience. He is at a loss or unwilling to take charge. People are dying and no federal plan.”
Chicago carnage
“If as much carnage as we see daily in Chicago was inflicted on our troops somewhere in some God-forsaken ‘Third World’ country, we'd bomb them back into the Stone Age. But when it happens in Democrats’ model city of Chicago, there's scant mention on the major networks, if at all, and even the mayor keeps quiet. Isn't silence agreement?”
Wear a mask
“I for the life of me, can't understand why people will not wear a mask. It's your right of course, but common sense should come into play when it comes to COVID-19. The numbers don't lie....they are increasing at a fast pace. Taking care of yourself, will also take care of others. Please, wear a mask.”
Biased reporting
“It's obvious when reading newspaper articles and you just know, without looking, that it's written by AP people. Whatever happened to reporting all of the facts and letting people decide for themselves about issues? There was a time in America when newspapers and magazines printed both sides of issues… Now, they're heavily biased and going broke, and can't figure out why.”
Flynn case
“The Flynn court ruling is an interesting read. The higher court slapped the Democrat judge down because he demanded to get his way, sans evidence, to support his claim. There's an abundance of contrary evidence showing FBI misconduct. How'd that judge feel when they told him he couldn't do as he pleased against Trump's man just because he wanted to?”
Many want to come
“If America is, ‘built on the foundation of white supremacy,’ then why do so many different races worldwide want to come to America? If whites are such bad, racist people, why do so many African blacks spend their whole life trying to come here? I'd say American whites aren't as racist as blacks perceive, there's another reason for such hatred.”
