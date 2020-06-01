Adopt-a-Senior
“If you have adopted a Colquitt County High School senior, please follow through with your intentions and show that young man or young lady that they do matter and are proud of them. Some of these young people have no one else . Your promise means more than you think.”
Kaepernick deserves apology
“President Trump owes Colin Kaepernick an apology. Had he understood why K was kneeling we might not have been in this condition. He is hiding out in the White House tweeting racist statements. Be brave and address those ‘thugs’ as you say. Vote out Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Cory Gardner, and Lisa Merkiwsi. Take Senate and White House.”
You get what you vote for
“You eventually get what you vote for. Want more riots, more arson, more bloodshed in the streets? Keep voting Democrat. Those certainly aren't Republicans doing the rioting. Republicans are home taking care of their families. And the media supporting the rioters are obviously not Trump supporters. Neither the media nor Democrats support law enforcement. For more anarchy, keep voting Democrat!”
The more Trump talks
“The President got what he wanted. Riots at the White House. Tweeting today still hadn’t learned that if you don’t have anything good to say say nothing at all. The more he talks the worse it gets. Told him that these young people aren’t scared. We are looking like a foreign country with all this protest. Failing in leadership. Vote.”
White supremacists in riots
“Barr and the President want to blame Antifa (black group) for the violence in the riots when it has been proven that white nationalist are in the crowd. Always racism is used in his administration. Watch out Antifa, they have been coming for you like they did the Black Panthers. Make sure you don’t give them a reason to arrest.”
Numbers show COVID not serious
“Saw where CDC's latest numbers show that 35% of COVID19 cases are asymptomatic: CDC also says its ‘best estimate’ is that 0.4% of people who show symptoms and have Covid-19 will die and for people 49 and under, CDC estimated that 0.05% of symptomatic people will die. So that's why we laid off 35 million people.
“Yet another Democrat hoax.”
Trump cannot be empathetic
“Please stop trying to make the President something he is not. He does not have the capacity to display empathy. Fox News is asking him to make a speech. He puts his foot in his mouth every time. If you can’t be part of the solution at least don’t be part of the problem. Be quiet, Mr. President. Vote Biden!”
Democratic takeover will lead to anarchy
“Why the disconnect between politicians and law abiding citizens? Anarchy is the way of Democrats...Democrats will use anarchists to destroy America, Democrats will take over and destroy anarchists. Who will be left in power? Soviet style anarchy currently underway, Democrat takeover coming. If we let communists pull this off, they're home free in America.”
Latest catch phrase
“The latest catch phrase, or fad, is 'I can’t breathe.’ Most people call 911 when they can't breathe. You're functioning, you're breathing just fine. Like so many other fads, like 'hands up, don't shoot' it's overly dramatic and meaningless ... and untrue. And what kind of help are you seeking to help you ‘breathe in America’?”
Biden’s facts don’t sound smart
“’If wanting a decent government with a decent, smart president…’ You want presidents reading off teleprompters, they're real smart.
“Or presidents that went to 57 states, or Biden's 3 letter word 'JOBS'; or Biden's, ‘We choose truth over facts’; or Biden's tax credit, ‘…would put 720 million women back into the work force’; or Biden's current ‘Senate’ candidacy?
“Yeah buddy…”
Anti-Trump newspapers are failing
“Newspapers openly wanting Trump removed from office are failing nationwide. If locals overwhelmingly or even unanimously like Trump and the local newspaper despises Trump, that local newspaper need not ask for subscriptions from Trump supporters. It won't happen. Give subscribers what they want, without continuously opposing the views of most subscribers. We want honesty, not bias.”
The world is protesting
No need for bias
“No offense but as far AP reporting being biased against Trump you should look at the source: Trump himself.
“They needn't be biased because his mouth does the job for them and they just report it. It's his own fault for acting the way he does.”
