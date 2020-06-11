PELHAM [mdash]Joseph David Mercer, 86, of Pelham, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Colquitt County. Born January 12, 1934 in Colquitt County, Mr. Mercer was the son of the late E…