Root of the problem
“To the recent ranters asking about black fathers and other issues blaming black people for their own suppression: the answer to all of your questions (if they aren't flat out racist myths) is white supremacy. Everything in our country was built on the foundation of white supremacy.”
Confederate monument
“The recent rallies against racism downtown were beautiful to see, but it would have been more beautiful if they did not have to be in the shadow of a monument to the Confederacy and white supremacy. It's time for us to remove that mass-produced statue of no historic value.”
What are you doing?
“Those who are concerned about the state that their country is in now, what are you doing to improve the country? Have you taught a child to read? Helped the elderly in your neighborhood? Attend and support your church? Helped police solve crimes? Served in the military? Make life better in your community, one person at a time.”
No black teachers
“Colquitt County School System has schools with no black teachers, principal and assistant principals at predominantly black schools.. Check out Central Office, maybe 3. Institutional racism exists in the school system. Black children deserve to see people in high positions that look just like them. Give them something to inspire to. Check all major institutions and count blacks in authority.”
I want police patrols
“To the ‘I Can’t Breathe’ crowd: Don't want police in your neighborhood? I DO want police in mine. I want their slow rolling patrols, looking at everything and everybody, I want them running radar daily on my street. I want police to know my whole name and my business. I want law, not lawlessness, in my neighborhood 24/7.”
Top leaders are Republicans
“What world do you live in to believe that you are suffering under the rule of ‘lawless Democrats’? The Presidency, Senate, Supreme Court, federal agencies, state government, Georgia's Governor are all Republican. And you want to blame problems on the party in the minority? Talk about an absolute failure to take accountability for your own party's performance.”
Thank a lineman
“Big shout out to the EMC guys that fixed the power outage on David Newton Road late Sunday night. If you've got lights, thank a lineman!”
Thin Blue Line
“To those staffing the ‘Thin Blue Line’ or who support members of the ‘Thin Blue Line,’ please know you're deeply appreciated by your community. The Anti-Law Enforcement garbage being pushed by Democrats is just that ... garbage. The citizens of your communities care deeply about all of you and appreciate what you do for us. Thank you to everyone of you!”
Trump not barricaded; he’s busy
“‘The President is barricading himself in the White House, fear or bravery?’ Trump's hard at work doing his job, unlike others. Trump didn't need to participate in the riots and looting, he was working hard for law abiding Americans while letting law enforcement enforce laws ... You know, that's kinda their job. He's definitely not afraid of work like some are.”
Democratic plot
“Hey, Democrats, you want people to work and pay taxes? Tell me, what business can operate without law enforcement? Who'd insure any businesses that would remain open, and at what cost? Maybe Democrats don't want anyone working, so they can usher in socialism followed quickly by communism. This is all becoming much, much clearer. Democrats don't want anyone paying taxes.”
Voters disenfranchised
“Shame on you Governor Kemp and your henchman Brad Raffensperger . Once again as you did in 2018, you disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of black voters this time by using untested technology and untrained poll workers to create hours long waits in inclement weather
“But the joke is on you because the law suits will be like a hurricane.”
Strange coincidence?
“Suddenly, 12 US military generals are attacking Trump in unison ... reading from the same carefully scripted page; just happened by strange coincidence? Puh-lease, nothing happens by chance with Democrats. These generals got a call from the Clintons or BHO and all piped up at once about how horrible Trump is. These carefully choreographed Democrat attacks won't stop. Who next? Hillary knows.”
Virus hysteria
“This police state has prevented law abiding Americans from going to their job and performing their work. The virus hysteria makes no sense. Democrat mayors prohibit law abiding citizens from entering city parks due to virus concerns but readily allow rioters in those same parks without masks or social distancing. Hmmm. And some actually believe those are Republican rioters? Seriously?”
I can’t go out, but rioters can?
“Saw where the world has now reached 400,000 virus deaths. For months, I've not been able to go to parks or church, but I can riot at will without mask or social distancing restrictions. All enforcement is against those on the right, no restrictions at all against those on the left. Funny how that only works one way.”
Don’t forget the past
“Throughout history people have been wronged, Holocaust , slavery, wars, sex trafficking , racism of all colors etc. — none of which was right. Let us not forget our past lest we repeat it. (Some of this is still going on). Let us not just get on one knee. Let us get on both knees and pray for changes together.”
Vote at home
“Pelosi wants ‘vote at home’ because she says is safer. If it's safe to riot in person, it's safe to vote in person. This 'vote at home,’ then, has nothing to do with safety, but has everything to do with corruption, specifically more and more Democrat corruption because Democrats know that legal and provable elections will hurt Democrats, not Republicans.”
We deserve more
“The President equates jobs and a strong economy as the solution for police brutality and racial discrimination. Black people have had jobs for 401 years and racial inequality still exist. If you don’t address institutional racism, then nothing is solved. We want so much more. We deserve so much more. Black lives matter. Vote Biden and take back Senate.”
