“Why didn't anyone protest that black lives matter in Moultrie, Ga., when an innocent 18-year-old was shot and killed by another black person. You must be color blind.”
School positions
“Just wondering ... When looking at job opportunities with the school system, how is it that two central office positions can be added in the midst of major looming budget cuts? That may need a little explanation.”
Newspaper by mail
“I looked out my window this morning on the way to pick up The Moultrie Observer. I did not see my paper. It made me a little sad. Then I remembered where to find the paper. It is in my mailbox.
“It is disappointing to live in a city the size of Moultrie and not have a daily newspaper. We have a once-a-week paper and we get it through the mail. The only positive thought I could conjure up was this: at least the paper did not get rained on when it was pitched in the weeds.”
What is Trump afraid of?
“The President is barricading himself in the White House, fear or bravery? What is he afraid of?”
Changes for the worse
“We live under lawless Democrats. The Constitution is no longer treated as the law of the land, the Bible isn't respected as the Word of God and many who swear upon the Bible to uphold the Constitution are derelict in their duty. Immorality in America makes me want to scream I CAN’T BREATHE! Imagine that.”
Rioting hurts poor people most
“Businesses that located stores in poorer neighborhoods, and whose business was burned down, reckon that business will risk rebuilding for the benefit of poor people nearby? No. They'll likely never come back, and poor folks will wonder why they left. The poor will become poorer as a result of the anarchy. The poor have made their own plight much worse.”
Share your ideas
“If you have something positive to say to help solve society's problems, say it. Got some positive ideas and suggestions, let them be known. Name calling, whining, and promoting anarchy helps nobody. What message does looting, rioting and arson send to the world? Does burning down businesses that employed locals send positive messages? Who does it help?”
Dangerously alarming
“What the Trump Squad did to peaceful Americans protesting outside the White House on Monday should be a dangerously alarming to all of us. As a veteran, I am almost bought to tears every time our flag is presented before a Packer event knowing the freedom I have as an American. History will not be kind to Donald Trump. Vote!”
Answers begin at home
“‘I can't breathe today for all the lost black children who no longer have fathers.’ Those issues and answers begin at home ... and church. Your home. Your church. I've long advocated for independent living and personal responsibility. Try it. Have you addressed this with the fathers? My help, here, would be viewed as intrusion ... which won't help your breathing. Just grow up!”
A coward
“The President is a coward. He was afraid to leave the White House without clearing out the peaceful protesters. He thought he looked strong but it made him look weak. Strong would have been to address and calm the crowd. Then he tried to use the Bible — someone else’s Bible — to take a picture. Pray for him. He needs Jesus.”
Living in a bubble?
“Republicans don't riot? All of this is because of Democrats? How easy it must be to go through life blanketed by such weak mindedness and ignorance.”
I don’t see white nationalists
“Democrat mayors keep talking about white nationalists doing the looting and arson ... The hundreds of videos I've watched didn't show any white nationalists. What I saw was quite the opposite. I looked hard for any video of 1 group of white nationalists, could not find even one. Believing Democrats and their media means you're believing their fake narrative.”
Church banned, riots good?
“Church gatherings are banned, but riots are good, criminals released from prison. Terrorists burn cities without pushback. Do you see where this is going? In both cases law abiding, taxpayers locked down, not the terrorists. You're threatened with arrest for going to buy bread to feed your family while terrorists are given money and a sack lunch. Vote accordingly.”
