Bidding
“50 states are bidding against each other for protective gear and ventilators. FEMA is bidding against the 50 states for the same items. Why can’t the Federal government coordinate these efforts?
“Every American should call representatives and demand a systematic system be used to save American lives. This is not a political issue now, but a life saving issue.”
Media needs honesty, decency and openness
“I have an Observer subscription, but not other news outlets. I want local news, legals, etc. but, above all, I want the truth.
“The rest of the news outlets, especially leftist outlets, don’t even attempt reporting the truth. Can’t imagine paying for outright lies.
“Until there’s honesty, decency and openness in media, I won’t pay for subscriptions.
Hitting home
“I have lost someone I knew in Moultrie. Several people I love now have the virus. Doctors and nurses are pleading for protective gear. The White House is saying they are doing a great job every day in news briefings. The US now has the highest number of cases in the world.
“Leadership matters. Do the right thing, Trump.”
Social distancing at county office
“Who was in charge of the social distancing at Tag/Tax Office Monday before 1:00 pm?
“On March 23, Gov. Kemp issued executive order banning 10 or more people & called on Georgia residents to report any businesses or groups that don’t comply. So I as a citizen am making a report.
“Mayor, this needs to be addressed!
Appointments a great Idea, but not working
“That was a great idea to make appointment for Tax Assessment Office. But, guess what no appointments!
“Was told to show up between 1:00 to 5:00. But, then stand in line with everyone else, be screened, then only 5 at the time.
“What about an appointment? What happened with that? You are the ones that stated it!”
