BOE needs to look at priorities
“Consolidating schools is not a one size fits all deal! We have school buses breaking down weekly and we want to build new schools? Students are stuck on the side of the road until another bus arrives!”
Big changes proposed for schools
“If you have a child that attends any elementary, middle, or junior high school in Colquitt County, you want to watch the Facilities Planning meeting recording on the Colquitt County School System website. Big changes are being proposed for our schools. Don’t be left out of the loop!”
Frugality at the county commission
“Thank goodness we have a few commissioners that spend our money the way they spend their own. Guess we know which ones had to work for what they’ve got.”
Tightening belts
“Everyone in this county is tightening their belts to deal with inflation and outrageous gas prices while Commissioner Boyd wants to spend over $800,000 on a new parking lot for county work trucks?!? What’s the matter with the old one?! Typical government!!!”
No money to pave road
“Been told for years that there’s not enough money to pave my road but there seems to be plenty when the county wants a new parking lot!”
Overhaul needed at sheriff’s office
“The Sheriff’s Department and Drug Task Force need a big overhaul. They don’t do anything but ride around and keep the eating places busy. You can’t get them to come when you call but yet we the taxpayers are the ones that are paying their salaries.”
Building our enemies back better
“Joe Biden’s slogan is Build Back Better. That doesn’t apply to America because we aren’t exactly doing great at the moment. But his plan is working well though — for the Taliban, Mexican cartels, and Russia. And just to think, we have 3 more years of this building back better. If we can just hang on, we can Make America Great Again!”
Just the distraction Biden needed
“This Ukraine invasion is exactly what Biden’s been wanting for months. Biden has his dream distraction from skyrocketing consumer prices while creating hollow justifications for his nuclear deal that legitimizes the nuclear aspirations of angry, Anti-American Iranian Mullahs. Democrats who voted for Biden should feel safer already! If Biden can just sneak in another 4 million more illegals...”
Democrats change their ‘science’
“CDC, NIH, Fauci and even Biden are no longer ‘hair on fire’ wild about more Covid mandates and restrictions. The ‘science’ of Democrats didn’t change, but their lies stopped working ... and the midterm elections are getting closer. That means the ‘science’ changed after Democrats examined the poll numbers. Funny how that works, isn’t it?”
The masks and the mask-nots
“Celebrities at the Super Bowl weren’t required to mask, all other attendees were. Does anyone take masking seriously now? Why would they? Masking is obviously a Democrat joke, they’re just seeing who the compliant virtue signaling ones are. Huge parties of Democrat celebrities — no masks requirement; all other huge parties must mandate masks for all. What ain’t obvious?”
Electric vehicles are not the solution
“Gas price inflation infiltrates everything made or shipped. Biden’s illogical solution, electric vehicles, don’t help because they’re more expensive, not as useful as internal combustion engines (long distance driving, carrying heavy loads, etc), and Biden’s pushing electricity generated by even more expensive methods. Wind/solar energy sounds great until you remove government subsidies and solve recycling issues, which are profound.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.