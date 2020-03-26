Identify coronavirus patients
“Am I the only person that thinks it should be disclosed where these positive Coronavirus cases are...not private people but the cases that are in very public jobs. No way to know who all may have come into contact with these people unless you make it public.
“Oh, I forgot … Have to wait until they are almost dead.”
Democrats return to dependency politics
“With this new Coronavirus or CARES Act, Democrats are reverting to their old cycle of dependency. The legislation that Pelosi/Schumer have been haggling over would pay some people more to stay home than to work; that’s $600 additional on top of the normal claim up to $1,034 per week for some. That buys more votes from the moocher crowd.”
Seasonal changes are normal
The California hillsides are green again, their dry season has ended. The wildfires, enhanced by the Santa Ana winds, have subsided as usual. The seasonal changes, established many millennia ago, remain unchanged. California’s weather is not a product of global warming, it’s normal. Within 3 months, California’s dry season will return along with the wildfires. So predictable, so NORMAL.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.