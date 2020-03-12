What’s wrong with the current world order?
“Joe Biden said Tuesday night, ... ‘restoring world order. That’s the American responsibility.’ I didn’t know there was anything wrong with the current world order: American economic dominance, military superiority and energy independence, etc.
“But Biden doesn’t like those things and wants them stopped maybe?
“What ‘world order’ needs ‘restoring,’ Joe? Does the current ‘world order’ need more petty Obama wars?”
Jobs available, thanks to tax cuts
“‘Republicans have zero interest in helping the poor...’ So why are there jobs available locally for all, not just the ‘wealthy’? I see job openings most everywhere, small businesses I talk to want more workers but can’t find anyone who’ll work — that’s not Republican’s fault.
“Republicans try to cut taxes, Democrats raise taxes...will tax increases help poor folks?”
Teachers not given cleaners
“I work for this school system. ‘Guidelines’ are being sent out to employees about how to sanitize and where I can purchase products to do so.
“Shouldn’t the school system be providing these items if they deem the situation to be worthy enough to send guidelines?
“Not out of my pocket, BOE!
“Parents, your children learn where germs abound!”
COVID-19 contrast
“Saw where Democrats demand Trump stop his rallies to prevent exposing his supporters to COVID-19.
“Interestingly enough, New York City will keep its schools open, despite COVID-19, because ‘diverse’ K-12 student body must have access to free lunch program/daycare.
“Government has now taken over schools and refuses to shut them down for any reason, even to protect children’s health.”
Weather Channel complaints
“The Weather Channel is devoted to covering the Oscars. I thought the Weather Channel was concerned with weather...my bad.
“Later, Weather Channel meteorologists discussed, at length, flu forecasting especially COVID-19. Later still they reverted to their global warming lecture.
“Wouldn’t make sense for the Weather Channel to focus on American weather, I guess, since global warming is their agenda.”
Flu many times more deadly
“On average, nearly a thousand Americans will die today from the usual flu that we face daily. That flu comes from China, incidentally.
“This Wuhan flu, or COVID-19, also hails from China and will likely kill less than 5 Americans today. So, why is anyone panicking over the coronavirus?”
Dems try to have it both ways
“Democrats complained when Trump said restrict incoming travel due to the coronavirus, then said Trump did not want to spend enough to combat it. You can’t have it both ways.
“Travel restrictions cost nothing.
“Democrats: give Trump just a little tiny bit of cooperation for once to help all Americans. He can’t blink without enduring a barrage of phony criticism.”
Somehow it’s Hunter Biden’s fault
“I can see it now. Trump will send Rudy over to China and he will find out that Hunter Biden started the coronavirus! He already blamed Obama last week. It is never his fault, always looking to blame someone else.”
Nothing to do in Moultrie
“Moultrie is all but dead. No entertainment, especially for teens, not enough good restaurants or shopping and certainly no manufacturing jobs.
“No one wants to invest. Can you blame them? No one to convince them. While cities around us seem to be growing, we should change the name to Deadville.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.