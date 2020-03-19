Hard to trust
“It is so hard to trust what the White house says. In his rally he said the coronavirus was a host created by the Democrats.
“Leadership is so important in time of a crisis. The White House is only meeting with one party to discuss things. Trump is being rude to reporters who ask pertinent questions.”
Media says we can’t say that
“I noticed that leftist media has determined what we can and cannot call the COVID19. It’s not acceptable for Americans to truthfully say it’s the Chinese virus, nor anything that implies the virus is actually from China. Leftist media can call it whatever they want — but you aren’t allowed to.
“Let Democrat censorship of Americans begin — or continue.”
Trump offers initiatives, Dems fight him
“Trump started, and continues to push, at least 43 different initiatives to combat the coronavirus. Democrats are opposing his every step and offer no attempt to work with the President. Trump is doing most everything alone because of Democrat opposition. And ranters dare criticize Trump? What more can he do for you before you admit the truth about Democrats?”
Students elsewhere work while out
“Every public school system in our area has sent work home via the Internet or print outs for children to engage in over the school year. Except ours. If we weren’t failing enough before, I can’t wait to see how bad it is when school resumes.”
Solve the Joey Miller case
“It’s time. Could we please solve the Joey Miller case now. The technology available now could be used to solve the case. #justiceforjoey”
Schools’ response to virus is lagging
“Can someone explain why it has taken Colquitt County schools so much longer to respond to this crisis than the surrounding districts? Why are they lagging behind everyone else in taking action to help feed students and plan for the rest of the academic year? It is always the same answer: pathetic, inept, negligent leadership. We need a change now!”
Trump flip-flop is the new reality
“On Sunday Trump said the C-virus was under control. On Monday he denied that he made that statement to a reporter. On Tuesday he was praised by media for his new tone. This is the new reality. Face it people we’re in trouble!”
Democrats didn’t care about viruses
“These respiratory viruses didn’t matter 6 months ago when we knew conclusively we were facing 30,000-50,000 seasonal flu deaths. But when Democrats’ impeachment failed miserably, Democrats hitched their hopes on the coronavirus’ removing Trump where they couldn’t. I hope some of these Democrats grow up — before they turn 80 — and quit acting like children.”
Are Biden’s gaffes camouflage?
“Are Biden’s gaffes intended to camouflage his true position on critical issues, thereby avoiding accountability? Do we accept Joe’s word that Beto will be his gun control point man? Is Joe’s cussing an auto worker attempting to clarify Joe’s 2A position OK? Is Joe’s ‘shushing’ his handlers further indication that Joe’s adamant about confiscating non-existent ‘AR-14s’? Joe’s being very sly.”
