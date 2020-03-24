Greed vs. lives
“Trump is considering lifting social bans due to the economy. This is gaining support with some Republican leaders.
“Quote: ‘My message: let’s get back to work, let’s get back to living, let’s be smart about it, and those of us who are 70-plus, we’ll take care of ourselves,’ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a 69-year-old Republican, told Fox News.”
Please help the working people
“Millionaires and billionaires can survive for years without income, many of us are week to week or month to month. Still, Pelosi and Schumer will not lift a finger to help hurting working Americans who no longer have incomes, through no fault of their own.
“Focus on the common man, Democrats, and the common man will fix the bigger things.”
Printing letter was wildly irresponsible
“This newspaper has a duty to inform and protect Moultrie citizens. The coronavirus is a global pandemic that spreads rapidly and is deadly. Faith plays many roles in our lives, but it is wildly irresponsible to print editorials saying trust God and ‘what will be will be.’
“Listen to the science, keep your social distance. Be smart people.”
Ridiculous limits on government bailout
“Republican senators who gave corporations and the super-rich $2,000,000,000,000 in tax cuts want to pass a bill stipulating you have to make at least $23,500 to be eligible to receive a $1,200 payment from the government.
“Ridiculous!”
